Polis (POLIS) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00007979 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, STEX, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded down 33.9% against the dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $3,844.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,791,687 coins and its circulating supply is 9,791,699 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, STEX, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

