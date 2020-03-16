Polybius Price Tops $1.35 (PLBT)

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Polybius token can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00026489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Mercatox and YoBit. During the last seven days, Polybius has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. Polybius has a total market cap of $5.35 million and $3,405.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polybius alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.30 or 0.02205848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00190588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00106749 BTC.

About Polybius

Polybius was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank. The official website for Polybius is polybius.io.

Buying and Selling Polybius

Polybius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polybius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polybius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polybius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.