Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Popular has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Popular has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Popular to earn $6.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $36.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99. Popular has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.25 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Popular will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BPOP. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

