Populous (PPT) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Populous token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00003786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Livecoin. Populous has a market capitalization of $10.24 million and $2.67 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Populous has traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.27 or 0.02229942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00190216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00106817 BTC.

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Populous can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Kucoin, DragonEX, Bithumb, OKEx, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Livecoin, Binance and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

