PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Stake Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,906 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of PPL worth $17,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in PPL by 420.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL traded down $2.56 on Monday, hitting $24.86. 7,062,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,688,542. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

