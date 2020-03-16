Presearch Hits Market Capitalization of $1.93 Million (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 33.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Presearch has traded 52.2% lower against the US dollar. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Presearch has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $83,001.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00669517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00017735 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00011874 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000762 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Presearch Profile

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

Presearch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

