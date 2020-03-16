PressOne (PRS) Market Capitalization Tops $4.80 Million

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One PressOne token can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PressOne has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PressOne has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $58,403.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.30 or 0.02205848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00190588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00106749 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official website is press.one/en.

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

