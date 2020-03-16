PriceSmart, Inc. Shares Drop 5.6% Following Same-Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart’s (NASDAQ:PSMT) same store sales decreased by 0.1% during the month of February. PriceSmart’s shares dropped by 5.6% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.70.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,199,705 shares in the company, valued at $239,887,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,500. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSMT traded down $3.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 249,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,350. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.97. PriceSmart has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $811.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PriceSmart by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.