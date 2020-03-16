Prism Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PRZM) & Pinduoduo (OTCMKTS:PDD) Head-To-Head Survey

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and Prism Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PRZM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinduoduo and Prism Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo $4.33 billion 8.69 -$1.49 billion ($0.88) -38.36 Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Prism Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinduoduo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pinduoduo and Prism Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo 2 3 8 0 2.46 Prism Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinduoduo currently has a consensus price target of $37.16, suggesting a potential upside of 10.07%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than Prism Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Pinduoduo and Prism Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo -23.14% -27.34% -12.36% Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Prism Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prism Technologies Group has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prism Technologies Group beats Pinduoduo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Prism Technologies Group

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. licenses and enforces a portfolio of patents relating to its technologies. It owns a portfolio of approximately 50 issued patents in the areas of computer and network security, semiconductors, and medical technology. The company was formerly known as Internet Patents Corporation and changed its name to Prism Technologies Group, Inc. in September 2015. Prism Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Folsom, California.

