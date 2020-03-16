Privatix (PRIX) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $119,335.54 and $3,365.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded down 38.5% against the dollar. One Privatix token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00002170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.16 or 0.02197259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00188925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00034315 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00035075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00108261 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, COSS and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

