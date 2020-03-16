Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,140,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 19,900,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $114.07 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $99.09 and a one year high of $128.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.81 and a 200-day moving average of $122.64. The company has a market capitalization of $251.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

