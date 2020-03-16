Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Shares Purchased by Broadfin Capital LLC

Broadfin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,060,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476,998 shares during the period. Progenics Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.1% of Broadfin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Broadfin Capital LLC owned approximately 3.54% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals worth $15,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Progenics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of PGNX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 19,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.31.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 311.63% and a negative return on equity of 91.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.