Progressive Corp Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.15 Per Share (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.30. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%.

PGR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $78.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. Progressive has a 1-year low of $67.94 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,913,000 after acquiring an additional 114,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Progressive by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,424,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,628,000 after acquiring an additional 549,303 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,685,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,270,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,112,000 after acquiring an additional 82,711 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

