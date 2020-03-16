Progressive (PGR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Progressive (NYSE: PGR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/11/2020 – Progressive had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Progressive was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $96.00.

3/3/2020 – Progressive was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2020 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $79.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Progressive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

1/30/2020 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $84.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Progressive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

1/21/2020 – Progressive is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

PGR stock traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.96. 60,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.03. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $67.94 and a 12 month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,913,000 after purchasing an additional 114,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Progressive by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,424,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,628,000 after buying an additional 549,303 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,425,000 after buying an additional 1,913,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $466,685,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,270,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,112,000 after buying an additional 82,711 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

