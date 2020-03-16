Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,907,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 835,349 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 4.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 3.15% of Prologis worth $1,774,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,097,000 after purchasing an additional 571,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,601,000 after buying an additional 585,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,504,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,687,000 after buying an additional 357,060 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,196,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,661,000 after buying an additional 288,644 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,962,000 after buying an additional 2,162,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded down $7.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.32. The stock had a trading volume of 128,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,041. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.00. The company has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

