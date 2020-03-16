Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,095 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage stock traded down $15.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,470. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.80 and its 200 day moving average is $227.53. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $201.19 and a 52-week high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.