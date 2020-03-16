PUBLISH (NEWS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $305.00

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $330,972.29 and approximately $305.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.02206148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00190532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034303 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00106924 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

