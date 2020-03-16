PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for PVH in a research report issued on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

PVH opened at $50.34 on Monday. PVH has a twelve month low of $42.77 and a twelve month high of $134.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in PVH by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

