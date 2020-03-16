PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $110.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 84.36% from the stock’s current price.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.85.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,786. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PVH has a 1 year low of $42.77 and a 1 year high of $134.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $86,753,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in PVH by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 227,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,952,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,448,000 after acquiring an additional 77,866 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

