Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstar Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Capstar Financial by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Capstar Financial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 36.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

