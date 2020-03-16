Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

BBW opened at $2.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 million, a P/E ratio of 126.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.29.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 902,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 52,454 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 946,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 208,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

