Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Estee Lauder Companies Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.76.

EL stock opened at $172.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.31. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $152.47 and a 52-week high of $220.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.