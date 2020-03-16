Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

UNFI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered United Natural Foods to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Shares of UNFI opened at $5.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 45.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 3.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

