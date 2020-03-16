Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Issued By Wedbush

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GAP in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

GPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. GAP has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in GAP by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in GAP by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in GAP by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in GAP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. GAP’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

