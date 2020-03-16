Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, March 12th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.60 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.96.

TSE:BIR opened at C$0.91 on Monday. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$0.77 and a one year high of C$4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $242.00 million and a PE ratio of -4.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.64%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

