Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Boosted by Analyst

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cambium Networks in a research note issued on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cambium Networks’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

CMBM stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $108.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar bought 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,741.90.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.