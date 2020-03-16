Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Decreased by Analyst

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conifer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Conifer’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of Conifer stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.94 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc acquired 28,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $111,108.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,135,769 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,214.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala acquired 13,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $53,598.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 47,017 shares of company stock worth $184,807. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

