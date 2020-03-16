Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HPE. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

