Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries NV Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.34. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LYB has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.39.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $46.84 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.