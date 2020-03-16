Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for RingCentral Inc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for RingCentral in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RingCentral from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on RingCentral from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.81.

RingCentral stock opened at $174.60 on Monday. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $101.33 and a twelve month high of $252.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.81 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $1,188,870.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,394,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.17, for a total value of $68,706.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,665.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,351 shares of company stock valued at $24,852,422 over the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

