Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Pinduoduo Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) – KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Pinduoduo in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PDD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

PDD opened at $33.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,785,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,958,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,901,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,697,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

