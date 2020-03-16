Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.34% of Q2 worth $13,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Q2 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Q2 by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $11.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.93. 50,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.45. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $58.65 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 5,025 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total transaction of $437,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $211,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,623.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,679 shares of company stock valued at $18,819,188. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Q2 from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

