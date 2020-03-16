Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Issued By Piper Sandler

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Travelers Companies in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.27.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $107.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.83 and a 200-day moving average of $137.18. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $99.19 and a one year high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

