Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Cisco Systems in a report released on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now expects that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CSCO. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $37.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.