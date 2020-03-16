Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Decreased by Analyst

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.87.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $105.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $96.61 and a 12-month high of $168.94.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $89,317.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,871.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,684 shares of company stock worth $1,052,896 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,217 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $7,925,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,575,000. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in F5 Networks by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in F5 Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after buying an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

