Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Boosted by William Blair

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research note issued on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.31. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from to in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.18.

Shares of MCO opened at $213.07 on Monday. Moody’s has a one year low of $173.14 and a one year high of $287.25. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.97 and a 200-day moving average of $232.74.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,199 shares of company stock worth $4,504,394. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

