Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Decreased by Analyst

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of United Natural Foods to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

Shares of UNFI opened at $5.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.68.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 45.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

