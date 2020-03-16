Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a report issued on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.52 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.02%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBCP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $4.16 on Monday. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $196.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 46.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

