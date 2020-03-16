Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RL. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.79.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $83.67 on Monday. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.68.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,728,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,712,000 after purchasing an additional 41,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,925,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,686,000 after purchasing an additional 602,150 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,453,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,778,000 after purchasing an additional 480,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

