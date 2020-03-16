QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QADA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

QADA opened at $36.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $711.84 million, a P/E ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 0.97. QAD has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $51,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,297,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,656,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $203,440.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,317,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,610,682.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,391. Insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in QAD by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in QAD by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 499,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 307,871 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in QAD by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after purchasing an additional 160,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QAD by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QAD by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

