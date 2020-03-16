QASH (QASH) Trading 33.9% Lower Over Last Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, QASH has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar. One QASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000585 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, Hotbit, Ethfinex and Gate.io. QASH has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $224,457.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.30 or 0.02205848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00190588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00106749 BTC.

About QASH

QASH was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid.

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Ethfinex, Huobi, LATOKEN, IDEX, Gate.io, GOPAX, EXX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

