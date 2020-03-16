Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Qiagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.29. Qiagen reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. Qiagen’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Qiagen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,629,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after buying an additional 104,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth $111,086,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth $121,168,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,743,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Qiagen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,401,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QGEN stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,376. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -197.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.41.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

