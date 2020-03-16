Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,629,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,532 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 5.60% of Qiagen worth $503,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE QGEN traded down $1.56 on Monday, reaching $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,700,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.65. Qiagen NV has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $43.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Qiagen from to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

