Quebecoin (QBC) Achieves Market Cap of $5,798.02

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded down 25% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, Quebecoin has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Quebecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quebecoin has a total market capitalization of $5,798.02 and $70.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000484 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quebecoin Profile

QBC is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc. The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org.

Quebecoin Coin Trading

Quebecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quebecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

