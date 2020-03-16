QuickX Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $2.96 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $46,578.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00055657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.78 or 0.04218790 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00067859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00039167 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018854 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013231 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,271,452 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog.

