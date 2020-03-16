Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) is Broadfin Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Broadfin Capital LLC raised its holdings in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 225.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,994,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380,754 shares during the quarter. Quotient makes up approximately 2.5% of Broadfin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Broadfin Capital LLC owned 2.48% of Quotient worth $18,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quotient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quotient by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Quotient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Quotient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Quotient by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,443,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,234,000 after acquiring an additional 774,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient alerts:

In other news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 239,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,688. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Buhler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTNT traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,498. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. Quotient Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $292.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quotient Ltd will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QTNT shares. ValuEngine raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.