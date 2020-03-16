Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

RDN traded down $2.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.61. 3,596,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,878,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,746,000 after purchasing an additional 983,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,321,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 83,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,351,000 after purchasing an additional 160,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

