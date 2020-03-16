Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLGT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Radiant Logistics an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of RLGT stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.39. 8,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,996. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. Radiant Logistics has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.93 million for the quarter.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

