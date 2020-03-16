Raise (RAISE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11,420.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Raise has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raise token can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a market cap of $114,982.75 and $11,420.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.30 or 0.02205848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00190588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00106749 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io.

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

