Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Lowered to $109.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cfra upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

RL stock traded down $10.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.68. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $133.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

